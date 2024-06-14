Revanth Reddy to present FTCCI awards on July 5

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will present the annual excellence awards of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on July 5, the trade and industry body said Thursday, inviting entries for the awards.

The awards are presented under various categories, to firms, including for export performance, marketing, innovation, research and development, employee welfare and to professionals, woman entrepreneur, differently abled person as well as social entrepreneur for their achievements, FTCCI leaders said. The last date for receiving entries is June 20.

FTCCI president Meela Jayadev said the awards, initiated in 1974, promote the spirit of entrepreneurship. Digital transformation by enterprises and ESG performance are two new award categories this year, taking the total categories to 21.

