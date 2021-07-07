Revanth Reddy takes over as TPCC president amid fanfare

Sonia and Rahul are the only leaders and rest of us are soldiers, he says

The last time Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress headquarters, saw an impressive turnout was in 2014 when the dream of Telanagana turned a reality.

On Wednesday, it saw a return of such festive mood after a good seven-year gap, when the newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy took over the reins of the party that saw a series of defeats in elections despite delivering the 70-year-old dream of a separate State.

The entire space was filled while the remaining cadre that turned up in large numbers had to stay on the roads with the gates locked. Most roads from the city led to Gandhi Bhavan with a large number of enthused cadre turning up from across the State. The setting was the perfect launchpad for Mr Revanth to roar against the government and send a signal that the fight had begun and the beleaguered Congress workers would not budge now. He said the same in as many words, receiving huge applause from the cadre. The entire show saw the projection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as the leaders of the party and Mr. Revanth just as their nominee. When some cadre raised slogans in favour of Revanth, he chided them and warned them of suspension from the party. “Only Sonia and Rahul are our leaders and we all are their soldiers,” he said reminding them that from now onwards individual praise will not be tolerated.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and his brother and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy were conspicuous by their absence despite the presence of top leaders from AICC. Mr. Venkata Reddy had openly expressed his displeasure on the very day the new PCC chief’s name was announced. MLC T Jeevan Reddy too did not turn up, but sent a message wishing the best for the new team.

Huge rally

Earlier, Mr Revanth Reddy came in a huge rally after performing puja at the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills and on the way at Nampally dargah. The stamp of Mr Revanth Reddy in the entire ceremony was visible with the party banners occupying all the billboards en route and the followers raising slogans of Congress coming back.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju and Sreenivasan, outgoing TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti VIkramarka, MLAs Seethakka, Podem Veeraiah, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu, new working presidents Geetha Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohd Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, Eleti Maheshwar Reddy and senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Kommuri Pratap Reddy, Bandi Sudhakar Goud were among those present.