Revanth Reddy swearing-in ceremony | Traffic jam in Hyderabad leaves MLAs walking to the venue

December 07, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Telangana turned the traffic flow in the city into a nightmare for commuters. The gridlock around the L.B. stadium, Lakdi-ka-pul, and the surrounding areas of Hyderabad spilled over and traffic up to Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, and MJ Market was choked for hours.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on her way to administer the oath of office to the new Chief Minister, was also struck in the traffic, while several MLAs had to walk to the venue.

The Hyderabad City Police, which had issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday, had to resort posting an update asking people to avoid the LB stadium route.

“Telangana Governor also stuck in traffic outside LB Stadium ahead of #RevanthReddy swearing in as Chief Minister,” said one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Due to Oath of New CM of TS at LB Stadium & VIP movement, vehicle movement is slow from Battery Line, Bazar Ghat, Ek Minar, Nampally X road, towards Public Garden, Gun Park, Assembly. Nampally Traffic police are available and regulating traffic,” read the post by the Hyderabad Traffic police.

Worried students of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) appearing for an exam at the Nizam College also tweeted to the traffic officials.

“There is a traffic logjam from Lakdikapul to Nizam College. Exam starts at 2:00 PM and google map is showing 40 mins to reach Nizam College. @OfficialIGNOU there is an exam today. Request IGNOU to take a note of the traffic jam and allow students if they are late to the exam.” said one of the tweet.

“It is a colossal failure of Hyderabad Traffic Police on the day of Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in. The Governor’s convoy, along with several VVIPs, was stuck in traffic. Several MLAs had to walk to reach the dais of the LB Stadium,” read another tweet.

When asked about the situation, officials from the traffic police said, “Yes, we are handling it. Please give us some time to restore the traffic flow.”