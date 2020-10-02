Telangana insists on speedy release of IGST dues

Hyderabad

02 October 2020 00:20 IST

Harish wants GoM to recommend the issue to GST Council

Reiterating the State’s demand for immediate release of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues to the tune of ₹2,638 crore, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has requested the GST Council to ensure that the Central government takes steps to pay ₹25,058 crore IGST dues to the States with immediate effect.

The Minister said there was no objections over the quantum of funds pending release by the Centre and there was clarity on the dues payable to each State.

The Group of Ministers (GoM)should raise the issues in the forthcoming meeting of the GST Council slated on October 5 recommending immediate release of dues.

Mr. Harish Rao made this requests while participating in a video conference of the GoM on Thursday.

Finance Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Delhi were present at the video conference which discussed the issues relating to IGST settlement.

‘Violation of norms’

Mr. Harish Rao expressed concern that the Centre had credited the amount due to the States in the Consolidated Fund in violation of norms.

The same was pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General in its report.

The CAG, in its report tabled in the Parliament, highlighted the issue stating that the violation was observed in the financial year 2017-18 and it was repeated the next fiscal too.

Since the CAG, the highest audit body, faulted the government, the GoM should recommend release of dues to the States and ensure that the issue formed part of the agenda of the GST Council meeting.

GoM convener and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi readily accepted the suggestion and directed the officials concerned to forward a recommendation to this effect to the GST Council.

The Minister recalled that the State was yet to get ₹1,000 crore towards settlement based annual returns and steps should be taken to release this amount without any delay.

Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Commercial Taxes Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad and other senior officials were present.