Revanth Reddy stages protest at BJP office

Agitated lot: Congress party leaders taking out a candle light protest in Hyderabad on Thursday. Arrangement

Hyderabad

02 October 2020 00:19 IST

TPCC chief leads candlelight rally

The ‘high-handness’ of the Uttar Pradesh police on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led to protests here with senior Congress leaders taking to the streets seeking action against the UP police.

A group of leaders staged protest at the State BJP office while others led a candle rally. Tension prevailed at the State BJP office here after the Congress workers led by the TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy staged protest.

Police caught off guard

The police were caught unawares with the sudden protests but later arrested him along with Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and others.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Revanth Reddy said it is unfortunate that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was attacked by the police when he went there to console the family members of the rape victim in Hathras.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy led a candle rally at the Ambedkar statue seeking justice to the girl’s family and protesting the misbehaviour of the UP police with Mr. Gandhi. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP administration for protecting the rape accused.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said the police had crossed all limits in their behaviour with Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.

AICC secretary Bose Raju and senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ponnam Prabhakar, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Vamshichand Reddy, Dasoju Sravan, Banda Chandra Reddy, Feroz Khan, Manavata Roy among others were present. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the incident reflects the prevailing scary situation in the country ever since the BJP came to power.