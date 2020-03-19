Revanth Reddy released on bail

HYDERABAD

19 March 2020 00:21 IST

Malkajgiri Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy was set free from Charlapally Central Prison on Wednesday after Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court granted him bail earlier in the day.

Observing that all the offences the MP was charged with were bailable, the judge said Mr. Reddy should not interfere with the investigation directly or indirectly. He should cooperate with the investigating officer, the judge said in the order.

The bail was being granted since Mr. Reddy is a public representative and as Parliament session is on, the judge stated. The MP was instructed to furnish a personal bond for ₹10,000 along with two sureties each of similar amount.

The MP was arrested by Narsingi police of Cyberabad on March 5 when he walked into the police station and picked up an argument with the officials as to why he was named in a criminal case relating to usage of drones to shoot farm-house of Minister K.T. Rama Rao. The MP, along with others, were booked for ‘using drones without permission to film the Minister’s farm-house and posing threat to his security’ on March 2. Public Prosecutor Pratap Reddy told the court the MP was arrested as he was not leaving the police station.

He was eventually presented before a local magistrate, who remanded him. Mr. Reddy filed three petitions, one seeking bail order, another to set aside the order remanding him in judicial custody and the third to quash the First Information Report (FIR) issued against him. With the HC granting him bail, the petition praying to set aside his remand order became infructuous.

The judge posted the third petition for hearing after four weeks.

Presenting his arguments, Supreme Court senior lawyer Salman Khurshid Alam Khan appearing for Mr. Revanth Reddy said all the sections of law invoked against the MP were bailable. Though Section 115 of the Indian Penal Code, which was added in the case against the MP by Rajendranagar Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, was non-bailable, it cannot be applied in the present case, he argued. He brought it to the notice of the court that Justice G. Sridevi of the HC had earlier passed an interim direction to police not to take any coercive action against two other accused in the same case.