Revanth Reddy new chief of Telangana Congress

Hyderabad

26 June 2021 23:54 IST

AICC also announces a big team of five working presidents

After dilly-dallying with the decision, the AICC has finally announced that Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy will lead the Telangana Congress.

Revanth, who is presently working president of the TPCC and a known critic of e Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will be replacing Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation after the Huzurnagar by-election.

AICC secretary, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who was also in the race for the top post was made e chairman of the all important Campaign Committee while former Deputy Chief Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha will be chairman of the Election Management Committee. With a good mix of experience and seniority and also maintaining social balance, the AICC seems to have ensured that there was no power centre. However, Mr. Revanth Reddy seems to have ensured that his followers got a fair share.

The AICC also announced a big team of five working presidents – Mohd. Azharuddin, J. Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud, a social combination of minorities, Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes. Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is made chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.

A 10-member team of senior vice-presidents is also announced and it includes Podem Veeraiah, MLA, former Minister Sambani Chandrashekhar, Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Aamer.

Komatireddy’s future

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who was in the race, is likely to be accommodated at the national level. Mr. Reddy has been a senior and in the forefront of Telangana movement resigning as a Minister for the Telangana cause. He has lost out since the high command felt that it could not accommodate another Reddy as the chairman of the important Campaign Committee. Former MP and present working president, Ponnam Prabhakar too is likely to be inducted at the national level.

The high command seems to have not taken the warning of some senior leaders that party would lose out if loyalty was not respected. V. Hanmanth Rao had been vehemently opposing Mr. Revanth’s elevation as he was a new-comer. Another senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy too was arguing for loyalty and seniority.

Manthani MLA, D. Sridhar Babu and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, whose names too were considered, apparently did not evince interest in the top post. The high command also felt that senior MLA, Bhatti Vikramarka is already the Legislature Party leader. Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy who made serious efforts backed out and announced he would be content as working president.

All these leaders were contacted by the AICC leadership and convinced that their seniority would be respected.