Revanth Reddy is the new Chief Minister of Telangana

Telangana Congress chief Mr. Revanth is the second Chief Minister of the youngest State

December 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad, Telangana, 03/12/2023: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023.

Hyderabad, Telangana, 03/12/2023: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy was named as the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday. He will take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 7, 2023. The announcement was made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal at a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday

The decision comes nearly 48-hours after results of the State Assembly Elections-2023 were announced, in which Congress trumped Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Telangana was formed in June, 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao was the Chief Minister twice (in 2014 and 2018). Mr. Revanth is the second CM of the State.

Besides Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the TPCC chief was the face of the party’s campaigning for the assembly polls. As the election results started to emerge on Sunday, it was speculated that Mr. Revanth will be the CM. CLP meeting was held in Hyderabad on Monday authorizing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the CLP leader. The entire State waited for the decision, which was announced on Tuesday evening. 

Telangana / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress

