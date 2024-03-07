GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth Reddy applauds ACDS graduates at convocation ceremony

March 07, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the students of Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad at their convocation ceremony on Thursday. In his address, he expressed his delight at being a part of the ceremony and urged the graduates to not only revel in their success but also embrace responsibility as they embark on their respective journeys.

The Chief Minister attended the 18th convocation ceremony of ACDS for the 2018 batch Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and 2020 batch of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) on Thursday. A total of 38 students from BDS and 15 students from MDS were received their degrees.

“The institution stands as a beacon of excellence, fostering not only academic prowess but also instilling a sense of duty and responsibility in its graduates,” said Mr. Reddy.

Mamta Kaushik, college principal, underscored that college secured the 33rd position in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), standing as the only institute from Telangana to achieve this distinction in the top 40 spots. Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area emphasised the relationship between academic institutions and the armed forces.

At the convocation, Dr Shreya Shukla bagged the ‘Chief of Army Staff Rolling Trophy’ for best all round student, Dr Harnoor Dhillon was awarded ‘General Office Commanding-in Chief Rolling Trophy’ for best BDS student in academics. The ‘Patron’s Rolling Trophy, Dakshin Bharat Area’ for overall best MDS student was awarded to Dr Anushka Menon.

Telangana / Hyderabad

