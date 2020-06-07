Revanth Reddy an attention seeker, allege TRS MLAs, MLCs

Rejecting the allegations against Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, several TRS MLAs and MLCs at a press conference here charged that Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy was an habitual blackmailer trying to divert attention on his misdeeds while levelling baseless allegations against Mr. Rao.

They further showed some pictures of buildings under constructions in Vattinagulapally area alleging that they belonged to Mr. Revanth Reddy and his relatives, and were being built in violation of the GO 111 that bans construction in the catchment area of Himayathsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy needs to respond to our allegations if he is sincere,” Balka Suman, TRS MLA, said here while addressing the media along with Armoor MLA, A. Jeevan Reddy, Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy, MLC Karne Prabhakar and former MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao.

Mr. Suman also threatened to expose Mr. Reddy’s “illegal” real estate dealings and that he should respond specifically on the present charges.

He said the Minister had already declared all his properties in the election affidavit but Mr. Revanth Reddy is dragging Mr. Rao into unnecessary issues just to get attention. He said the lands mentioned by Mr. Revanth Reddy do not belong to the Minister, and he has already clarified it, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the Congress leader is unfit to be in politics given his “cheap” stunts to create sensation. It was unfortunate that he is the working president of a national party, he said, adding that he is shocked to see all senior congress leaders supporting him sharing the same dais. He reminded that senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao himself admitted that several Congress leaders own farmhouses in lands under GO 111.

Mr. Saidireddy said Congress was jealous of Mr. KTR’s growth as a national level leader and his rising popularity here. He disapproved the allegations saying they are made by a frustrated man.