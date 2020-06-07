Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy an attention seeker, allege TRS MLAs, MLCs

‘The lands mentioned by Mr. Reddy do not belong to KTR’

Rejecting the allegations against Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, several TRS MLAs and MLCs at a press conference here charged that Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy was an habitual blackmailer trying to divert attention on his misdeeds while levelling baseless allegations against Mr. Rao.

They further showed some pictures of buildings under constructions in Vattinagulapally area alleging that they belonged to Mr. Revanth Reddy and his relatives, and were being built in violation of the GO 111 that bans construction in the catchment area of Himayathsagar and Osmansagar lakes.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy needs to respond to our allegations if he is sincere,” Balka Suman, TRS MLA, said here while addressing the media along with Armoor MLA, A. Jeevan Reddy, Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy, MLC Karne Prabhakar and former MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao.

Mr. Suman also threatened to expose Mr. Reddy’s “illegal” real estate dealings and that he should respond specifically on the present charges.

He said the Minister had already declared all his properties in the election affidavit but Mr. Revanth Reddy is dragging Mr. Rao into unnecessary issues just to get attention. He said the lands mentioned by Mr. Revanth Reddy do not belong to the Minister, and he has already clarified it, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the Congress leader is unfit to be in politics given his “cheap” stunts to create sensation. It was unfortunate that he is the working president of a national party, he said, adding that he is shocked to see all senior congress leaders supporting him sharing the same dais. He reminded that senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao himself admitted that several Congress leaders own farmhouses in lands under GO 111.

Mr. Saidireddy said Congress was jealous of Mr. KTR’s growth as a national level leader and his rising popularity here. He disapproved the allegations saying they are made by a frustrated man.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:43:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/revanth-reddy-an-attention-seeker-allege-trs-mlas-mlcs/article31773694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY