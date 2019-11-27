Revanth raises RTC issue in Lok Sabha

The issue of RTC employees’ strike was raised in the Lok Sabha by Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday where he sought a reply from the Union Minister for Transport stating that it was a question of the future of 50,000 employees.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mr. Reddy said the employees were on strike for 52 days on their demands, but the State government remained unmoved.

When the employees called off the strike and expressed their willingness to join the duty, the government prevented them from doing so.

The strike, he said, also led to suicides and deaths of more than 30 employees and the government did nothing to stop them. The police, he said, have behaved with high-handedness when Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay attended the funeral of an employee in Karimnagar. Mr. Sanjay had moved a privilege motion on the issue, but there has been no action on it so far, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Central government holds 33% of share in the erstwhile APSRTC, which, after the State bifurcation, left 52,000 employees and 40,500 buses with Telangana. It is the responsibility of the Central government to intervene and save the RTC, he said.

Funds diverted

The Malkajgiri MP also urged the government to book cases against the RTC management for diverting ₹826 crore from the Provident Fund of the employees. There are more than 7,000 claims pending for settlement and that money has been misused. As per the Labour law, it is a criminal offence, he said and sought action against the RTC management.