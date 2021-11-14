Revanth questions KCR’s ‘sincerity’ over paddy issue

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 21:01 IST

Asks him to sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar as promised

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy has questioned the ‘sincerity’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his ‘fight’ with the BJP government over procurement of paddy and asked him when would he stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar on the issue as promised.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said that KCR’s ‘insincerity’ was evident when he stayed away from the TRS-sponsored dharna against the Centre. “The Chief Minister is just fooling people with a ‘fake fight’ call while continuing his close association with the BJP at the Centre. Both BJP and TRS are hand in glove in confusing farmers and ultimately not procuring the paddy,” he alleged.

Stating that the Centre and State governments were behaving irresponsibly, he asked the Chief Minister if he was unable to allocate ₹10,000 crore from his ‘rich budget’ to buy paddy as promised. “Isn’t it possible in a rich State that CM always boasts of,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy said that the proposed ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatra’ of the Congress has not been cancelled but postponed. He said the Collectors in Telangana have acquired political colour and the police too were denying permission to Congress party’s protest programmes. “Police doesn’t have any problem while permitting protests of TRS and BJP but suddenly remember forgotten norms and rules when Congress wants to highlight people’s issues,” he charged.

Nehru’s role

Mr. Reddy, who earlier garlanded Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue in Abids and portrait at Gandhi Bhavan on his birth anniversary, said that the BJP government was vilifying Nehru and smearing his reputation to dilute his contribution in the freedom struggle while promoting those who never had any connection with the struggle. Entire history is being distorted feeding this generation of students and youngsters with false narratives.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka objected to people insulting the freedom gained by Indians in 1947 comparing it to ‘seeking alms’ and demanded severe action against such people. Hinting at actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial statement that India got freedom in 2014, he said that such ‘anti-nationals’ should be punished. He called for ousting the BJP government stating that it was selling precious assets of the nation created by the previous Congress governments.

Mr. Bhatti also dismissed the reports of leaders making personal allegations against each other in the “Huzurabad election result review’ meeting in New Delhi and said the media reports were far from truth.