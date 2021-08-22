Revanth questions KCR’s silence on Eatala’s ‘corruption’ after he joined BJP

Hyderabad

22 August 2021 20:30 IST

‘Isn’t that an indication of KCR’s understanding with the BJP’

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy is surprised at the silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the ‘corruption’ of former Minister Eatala Rajender after he joined the BJP when initially he made a huge hue and cry.

“Why has the CM suddenly turned silent on the corruption of Mr. Rajender and what happened to the allegations that were splashed across the media,” he asked here on Sunday. “Isn’t that an indication of KCR’s understanding with the BJP,” he said.

In an informal interaction with the media in Hyderabad, he alleged that the aircraft used by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to discuss the entry of Mr. Rajender into BJP was arranged by KCR himself. “Can they reveal who arranged that aircraft if not the CM, he asked?” Mr. Reddy ridiculed the allegations that Congress was not serious on Huzurabad bypoll to help ‘someone else’ win.

On Dalit Bandhu, Mr. Reddy challenged the TRS MLAs to campaign in their respective constituencies if they had so much confidence in the scheme. “The CM owes at least ₹1 crore to each Dalit family for all the promises made and broken and not just ₹10 lakh. ‘KCR and Deceit’ are like Siamese twins,” he charged.

Appointment of Dalit IAS officer Rahul Bojja in the CMO was nothing but insulting him, he said, adding that Mr. Bojja, who otherwise is a good officer, will have to work with the tag of KCR doing a favour to him to avoid criticism from the society. Mr. Praveen Kumar too, had to leave the service suffocated by KCR, he claimed.

On whether Congress was willing to work with Mr. Praveen Kumar, he said such decisions have to be taken by the Political Affairs Committee and so far no such discussion had emerged.

Meanwhile, he termed Mr. Kishan Reddy’s Ashirwad Yatra and the proposed walkathon of BJP president Bandi Sanjay as an internal tussle for one upmanship.

Deeksha

Mr. Reddy said that the Dalit Girijana Deeksha at Moodu Chintalapally in Yadadri district would be held on August 24 and 25 to expose the failed promises of KCR. He said, “KCR had adopted this village and promised the moon for them. We will expose all his false assurances.”

He reiterated the party’s stand on Huzurabad elections saying the committee headed by former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha will finalise the candidate and poll strategy soon.