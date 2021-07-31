Revanth pitches for Dalit Bandhu in all constituencies

‘Pragati Bhavan, Secretariat can be auctioned for more funds’

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has asked people from the SC community and Congress cadre to represent to Ministers and MLAs for implementation of Dalit Bandhu in all the constituencies.

He said representations should be given to all the TRS MLAs for immediate implementation of the scheme in all the constituencies and not just Huzurabad that is going for by-polls. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not sincere in his approach and wants to deceive Dalits yet again after making tall promises to them before the elections like the first Dalit Chief Minister and three acres to every Dalit family.

Mr. Reddy demanded the CM to convene the Assembly on the Dalit Bandhu issue where the Opposition would propose a unanimous resolution for implementation of the scheme. “KCR should not worry about the finances and funds can be generated. If there is a need, Pragati Bhavan and the Secretariat can be auctioned,” he remarked.

The Congress chief also accused KCR of snatching away land given by the previous Congress governments to Dalits and Girijans. “All those lands are now being snatched for Haritha Haram and other government works,” he said, adding that the party would start Dalit Dandor and Girijan Dandora with the latter kicking off from August 9 marking World Tribals’ Day.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress would launch a struggle on the podu lands that were being taken away by the government. “Let’s unite people to implement the laws that were introduced by the Congress to safeguard tribal rights.”

Podu land

Earlier, speaking at the Struggle Committee on Podu Lands of Tribals, Mulugu MLA Seethakka said that tribal rights were being trampled upon by the governments. All the land given to tribals so far were by the Congress governments and TRS government instead of giving lands was snatching them away from them.

Ms. Seethakka said KCR had promised enhancement of reservation for tribals and jobs but failed in both. It was unfortunate that funds allocated under the SC and ST sub-plan were being spent on schemes. Former Union Minister Balram Naik, Bellaiah Naik, Jaganlal Naik, Balu Naik, Shankar Naik were among present.