Revanth meets CEO, seeks action against TRS leaders

Harassment of student alleged

Congress chief, A. Revanth Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel and lodged a complaint against the police for harassing a Pharmacy student, Nirosha, who had questioned Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on employment issues.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the girl student was picked up by the police and beaten indiscriminately for asking the Minister to release notification for the jobs during the Minister’s campaign in Veenavanka in Huzurabad. Instead of saving the girl from threats of TRS leaders police have chosen to harass her for exercising her right. He said this was not an isolated incident and atrocities against women have increased under the TRS rule.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that she was stopped from filing nomination for the Huzurabad election and the CEO must take action against the people concerned.