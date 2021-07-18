Revanth invites Devender Goud to join Cong.?

In an apparent move to invite leaders from other political parties into the Congress fold, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, along with senior leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud, called on former Home Minister and TDP leader T Devender Goud at his residence on Sunday evening.

They apparently discussed the political situation in Telanagana and Mr. Goud was invited to strengthen the Congress to fight against the TRS government.

Mr. Goud’s son Veerender, who is presently with the BJP, was also asked to consider joining the Congress. However, neither the Congress leaders nor the Goud family revealed the details of the deliberations.

Later, Mr. Reddy said that it was a courtesy call to meet a senior leader like Mr. Devender Goud who played a key role in the Telangana movement with his padayatra. He said even the late CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had great respect for Mr. Goud given his commitment to Telangana.

He said he had personal relations with both the sons of Mr. Goud since a long time and they discussed issues related to Telangana.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi reminded that Mr. Goud fought for the rights of Hyderabad and that it’s revenues should go to Telangana only when the State was being formed. “He is a respected leader and we will gain from his experience,” he said.