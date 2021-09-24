Revanth ignoring seniors: Jagga Reddy

‘Collective effort needed for party’

TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy accused TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy of following his own agenda and deliberately ignoring seniors like him.

Speaking to reporters on the Assembly premises, he said there was no coordination in the party he had not been informed of the TPCC chief’s visit to Sangareddy. Similarly, he was not given an opportunity to speak at the Gajwel meeting. Even party programmes in the districts were being finalised without the knowledge of local leadership.

“I have been an MLA for three times much before Mr. Revanth Reddy was appointed TPCC chief and someone trying to become a hero was not acceptable in a party like the Congress,” he said. “I can also organise huge public meetings without the party support. I am forced to vent out my feelings in front of the media as we are being humiliated.”

“Can anyone stop if he wants to leave the Congress,” he said to a question and added that he was in the Congress for his sincere liking for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said if the party should come to power it should be a collective effort and promoting individuals would not help,” he said.