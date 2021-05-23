Revanth fulfils promise of COVID hospital

Revanth Reddy inaugurating the COVID hospital on Sunday.

Hyderabad

23 May 2021 22:14 IST

50-bed hospital at Bolarum PHC starts functioning

A promise made has been fulfilled and that too, in a record time when people needed it the most to deal with the most disturbing disease.

Malkajgiri MP and Telangana Congress committee working president A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the 50-bed COVID hospital on Sunday after refurbishing the Cantonment Bolarum Primary Health Care Centre. It is now a full-fledged COVID hospital with all facilities and medical staff.

Mr. Reddy, who had decided to adopt the PHC a few weeks ago, and is apparently the only MP to have created a COVID hospital, ensured that it was equipped with facilities like Intensive Care Unit (ICU), refurbished wards with oxygen pipelines and oxygen cylinders apart from all the medicines required for COVID treatment.

The PHC, which is in his Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, was converted into a COVID special with money raised from his well-wishers and philanthropists apart from ₹1 crore from the MPLAD funds. “My friends donated beds, equipment needed for ICU and all other facilities needed for the hospital,” Mr. Reddy said after inaugurating it along with the Cantonment Board CEO.

Mr. Reddy, who is a member of the Parliamentary Defence Committee, lobbied with the DRDO for 50 oxygen cylinders and also sought help from the Defence Ministry to set up an oxygen plant at the 100-year old hospital spread over a large area. He had earlier written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy for an oxygen plant from the PM-CARES fund.

The Congress MP said that another 50 beds would be added soon and he was also seeking funds from several companies located in his constituency under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Efforts are also on to recruit additional para-medical staff for the hospital.