Revanth for similar relief for Army, CAPF

Writes to PM, demands ₹15L compensation for the families of slain Armymen

Congress MP from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding ₹15 lakh compensation to the families of those from the Armed Forces who have died of COVID on a par with that given to families of deceased in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

In his letter, Mr. Reddy asked the PM about the rationale behind ignoring the Armed Forces while ₹15 lakh was additionally provided to kin of CAPF personnel through “Bharat Ke Veer” Funds.

The government has been providing an additional ₹15 lakh apart from regular benefits to CAPF personnel who died of the infection contracted while on COVID related duties.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said that if the Armed Forces were left out, it was an insult to them and ignoring their sacrifices made at the borders. He said that as per the information given to him based on his question in Parliament, 25,418 CAPF people were tested positive while 100 passed away.

With regard to Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, the affected cases were 16,758, 1,365 and 1,716, respectively with 35 deaths.

“Not extending the same benefits for Armed Forces is painful,” he said, and urged the Prime Minister that the government must ensure support to the families of the jawans. “At least on your birthday, I hope you will announce the extension of the same benefits to defence personnel,” he added.

Mr. Reddy also requested the PM to provide compensation of minimum ₹25 lakh to the kin of all frontline workers, including sanitation staff, who lost their lives protecting ours.