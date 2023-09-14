Revanth flays Kakatiya University VC, vows to stand by students

September 14, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Vowing to stand by the aggrieved students of the Kakatiya University in their struggle for justice, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy demanded that the State government order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Ph.D admissions in Kakatiya University.

Addressing the agitating students at the protest site in Kakatiya University on Wednesday, Mr Reddy alleged that the Ph.D admission process was marred by nepotism and favouritism, undermining the interests of merit students.

Instead of addressing the concerns of the aggrieved students, the Vice-Chancellor acted in a manner detrimental to the interests of students, he charged, alleging that the police beat up the aggrieved students.

Alleging that BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was responsible for the ‘entire episode’, Mr Reddy said the Congress party will stand by the distraught students.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take action against those involved in the ‘irregularities’ and responsible for ‘ill-treatment’ of students of Kakatiya University who stood in the forefront of the Telangana movement, he said.

Once the Congress comes to power in the State, the government will order a detailed inquiry into the irregularities in the Ph.D. admission process in Kakatiya University, he said.

Later, he offered lime juice to the fasting students of the Kakatiya University.

Mr Revanth Reddy visited the dharna camp of the agitating members of the Telangana Samagra Shiksha Udyogula Sangham and extended his full support to their agitation.

He slammed the BRS government for ‘weakening’ the education system as part of its efforts to privatise the whole education system.

He said it is imperative to defeat the BRS regime in the upcoming elections to ‘safeguard’ the State-run educational institutions and avert the ‘threat of privatisation’.

Earlier, the TPCC president addressed the party cadres at a meeting held in connection with the ensuing ‘Vijaya Bheri’ meeting slated to be held at Tukkuguda on September 17.

Addressing the gathering, he came down heavily on both the BRS and the BJP accusing them of conspiring to create obstacles to the Vijaya Bheri meeting.

He called upon the party cadres to attend the ensuing meeting in large numbers to make it a grand success.

He further alleged that the persons at the helm of the BRS dispensation are ‘acting hand in glove’ with those who worked against separate Telangana movement.