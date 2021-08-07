Revanth faults GHMC officials

Congress MP Revanth Reddy talking to officials on Saturday.

07 August 2021 22:36 IST

Congress MP alleges ‘negligence’ in the death of two scavengers

Telangana Congress president and Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on the GHMC officials and the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) concerned for failing to call on the families of two scavengers who died after entering a manhole.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the family members of the deceased Shiva (25) and Anthaiah (45), called up the MRO concerned and asked him what prevented him from attending to the family and extend cash support for the final rites as per the norm. He also called up the LB Nagar Municipal Commissioner and enquired with him whether he had visited the family.

“They are poor dalits and as officials you don’t even have concern that two people have died while engaging in scavenging against all norms,” he told them. Officials, however, tried to pass on the buck. The local ACP was also requested by the MP to complete the formalities early so that the families can apply for assistance given to safai karmacharis.

Mr. Reddy said officials did not even have the heart to visit the families which was their duty and it showcased the government’s attitude towards Dalit families. He also questioned why the Ministers have not responded to the tragic incident. He said that the officials can be booked under various laws as manual scavenging was banned by the Parliament long back. He warned that negligence of officials will not be spared and the Congress party would take the issue seriously.

Later, he handed over ₹1 lakh cash on behalf of the Congress party to the bereaved families and also assured that the Congress would take up the issue of providing employment as an outsourced employee to the family members of the deceased. Former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy and others accompanied him.

The scavengers engaged by a private contractor died due to suffocation when they entered a manhole on Tuesday night in Padmavathi Colony in LB Nagar. Shiva entered first and after he started feeling unwell due to suffocation, Ananthaiah entered to save him. He managed to push Shiva out but he also collapsed. His body is yet to be retrieved.