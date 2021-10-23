Revanth, Eatala met at Golconda Resorts: KTR

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao releasing the CD of a song to commemmorate two decades of TRS.

Hyderabad

23 October 2021 18:37 IST

If they deny the meeting I am willing to release the pictures, says Minister

Reiterating his earlier charges of collusion between Congress and the BJP, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Eatala Rajender had met at Golconda Resorts.

“If they deny the meeting I am willing to release the pictures,” he said, adding what more evidence one needs of their collusion with the sole purpose of defeating the TRS in Huzurabad. However, he clarified that there was no snooping on them but some fans of TRS government had clicked the pictures of their meeting.

Their understanding is so deep that Congress, despite its decent presence, will lose deposit in the bypoll, he claimed, adding later Mr. Rajender will join the Congress party. “But we are comfortably winning Huzurabad despite the shady deals,” he clarified.

Advertising

Advertising

“India in Gujratis’ hands”

Rejecting the allegations of family rule and how the BJP leaders have been abusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the family, he asked should the TRS too stoop down to the level of saying Gujaratis have taken over India, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “That is the narrative in India now and should we also abuse them like the BJP is doing in Telangana,” he asked.

On the TRS targeting the rising fuel prices in its election campaign, he said we want to remind people how Mr. Modi has targetted the UPA government about rising prices and promised succour to the people if the BJP was voted to power. “Fuel prices have almost doubled,” he said and ridiculed the BJP leaders’ advice to the State governments to reduce their taxes. “So Modi will increase the prices and we should decrease. What kind of logic is this?” he asked

Mr. Rama Rao also took objection to the Election Commission of India’s decision to stop Dalit Bandhu till the bypolls were over and felt the Commission has crossed the limits in halting an ongoing scheme. “Anyway, they can’t stop it after the elections,” he said.