Revanth demands vigilance inquiry into flood relief distribution

Hyderabad

05 November 2020 20:01 IST

Submits proof of misuse to LB Nagar Commissioner

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao order for a vigilance and ACB inquiry into the distribution of money for flood victims claiming that nearly ₹ 200 crore has been siphoned off by the TRS leaders.

Mr. Reddy, who submitted a representation to the Additional Commissioner at LB Nagar after failing to reach the Zonal Commissioner, said that as per official claims ₹ 400 crore have been distributed so far and of this ₹ 200 crore were siphoned off by the TRS MLAs and the corporators.

This is being done with all the knowledge of the government, he alleged and asked why the government was distributing cash instead of depositing it in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The government had deposited ₹ 1500 as relief during the first three months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time it chose to distribute cash to the extent of ₹500 crore, he noted.

“This itself is an indication that TRS party doesn’t want the money to go to the people who lost everything in the floods but only to their leaders and near and dear ones,” he claimed.

The Congress MP said in a small house 9 people were shown as having received the benefit despite the fact that most of them don’t even stay there. “TRS leaders collected Aadhar cards and took the money,” he claimed and said he was ready to provide evidence in several such cases across the city.

He said when the Zonal Commissioner was asked about TRS leaders distributing money, he agreed it shouldn’t have been done. “He expressed his helplessness stating that nothing was in his hands,” Mr. Reddy claimed and asked people to realise how the money meant for them was being looted. “When I questioned why I was not invited despite being the local Parliamentarian the Zonal Commissioner feigned ignorance.”

Mr. Reddy claimed he was omitted from the distribution programme fearing he would question the loot. “Inquiry should be done based on house number and Aadhar number of each beneficiary and the truth would come out,” he said.