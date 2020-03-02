Revanth demands release of 2BHK funds

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy wanted the government to allocate funds in the budget for the double bedroom houses (2BHKs), and release them by March. Senior IAS officers should be entrusted with the responsibility of the 2BHK work, he said.

At a press conference here, he said contractors have stopped construction work as the government failed to release funds. If the government fails to construct and handover houses to the beneficiaries, protest programmes would be held near all the Collectorates by women who have applied for the houses, he said.

He alleged that not a single new 2BHK house has been given to the beneficiaries and all the houses given in the GHMC area by the present government were constructed by the earlier Congress government.

Even the few houses that have been completed are locked as the officials are waiting them to be inaugurated by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. “Why isn’t Mr. Rao inaugurating them? If he can’t spare time, the Housing Minister should should immediately handover the keys to the beneficiaries so that they can save ₹ 5,000 rent per month, he said.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had lured voters with 2BHK scheme across the State but on the ground, work is moving at a snail’s pace. “If I ask the same, TRS leaders target me personally, but I will continue to raise the issue in the Parliament and in the State,” he said.

In Telangana, 26 lakh applicants are waiting for houses, of which 10 lakh are in the GHMC areas, including 6 lakhs in Malkajgiri constituency, he said. He said if earlier CMs like N.T. Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had promised anything in public, the GOs were issued on the same day. However, the present Chief Minister does not keep his words. In fact, funds from NABARD, meant for housing scheme, and Central funds for the same, have also been diverted, he alleged.