Revanth demands probe into all power purchase agreements

February 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Blaming the BRS government for the “dismal financial position” of the two power distribution companies (Discoms) in the State, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has demanded that a detailed probe be ordered into all the power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the State since 2014.

Addressing farmers at a dharna held in front of the electricity sub-station at Ponnekal in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district on Friday, Mr Reddy charged the persons at the helm in the BRS dispensation with bringing the Discoms to the brink of financial crisis due to their “greed for money.”

“All the PPAs need to be probed to unravel largescale kickbacks in them,” he said.

The Transco and Genco were reeling under a severe debt burden to the tune of ₹60,000 crore of which the State government owed ₹20,000 to the Discoms, he alleged, accusing the BRS regime of ruining the power utilities with flawed policies.

He further alleged that the State government was imposing financial burden on the consumers in the form of Advance Consumption Deposit (ACD).

Calling upon the consumers not to pay the ACD charges, he said the Congress party would lay siege to Vidyut Soudha if the decision to levy ACD burden on consumers was not withdrawn.

Alleging that farmers were being deprived of assured power supply, he warned of intensive agitation on behalf of the aggrieved farmers.

Later, addressing a streetcorner meeting at Kothalingala on the fifth day of his padayatra, the TPCC chief said the people of Telangana should make the 12 MLAs who defected to the BRS after being elected on the Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections bite the dust at the hustings.

“If the BJP leaders are sincere in their fight against the largescale corruption in the BRS regime, they should seek a CBI inquiry on the defections engineered by the BRS,” he said.