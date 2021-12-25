Revanth demands houses for stone- cutter community

‘Their huts were demolished without prior notices’

TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded the government to construct houses for the stone-cutter community, whose houses were demolished in Serilingampally constituency.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the affected families on Saturday, said that the responsibility lied with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao to protect the poor ‘vaddera’ community people, who have been staying at the same place for the last 30 years.

“Construct double bedroom houses for them on the same land,” he told KTR and assured people that the Congress would support them.

Mr. Reddy also questioned Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, who, he said, had promised pattas to these people and garnered their votes. “Now, he is nowhere to be seen when the huts are demolished,” he said.

He added that the authorities demolished the huts without giving prior notices to the residents and all the 250 families were left homeless.

The Congress leader said that the residents had Aadhaar cards, ration cards and electricity connections given by government authorities.