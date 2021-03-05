Revanth dares KTR to go on fast on bifurcation promises

Holds preparatory meeting of Congress workers

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has challenged the TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao for a fast-unto-death at Jantar Mantar on the denial of the promises, made in the AP Reorganisation Act, by the BJP government.

"If KTR is sincere in his allegations against the BJP government he should sit on a fast-unto-death. I am willing to be part of it," he said while speaking at a preparatory meeting of Congress workers of Malkajgiri and Cantonment constituencies in support of G. Chinna Reddy, Congress supported candidate for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduate MLC constituency.

Instead of writing letters, KTR should be serious on the denial of the projects by the Government, he said and suggested fast-unto-death to pressure the BJP government. "Both TRS and BJP leaders are raising issues to divert the attention from their failures at both the state and the centre," he said.

The TRS is enacting the drama of questioning the Central government while supporting all the bills in Parliament.

"In the last seven years no serious effort was made to get clearances for the projects assured during the bifurcation."

Seeking support to Mr. Chinna Reddy, he accused the BJP of selling the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) created by the Congress government as nation's wealth. All that Mr. Modi is capable of doing is selling the nation's wealth to a few individuals. "What will happen to the country in the future if the government sells its own properties," he said and argued that the wealth was created to support the downtrodden sections as a part of nation building.

At a separate meeting of Qutubullapur constituency, he alleged that Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was silent even as AP Chief Minister, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was diverting the Krishna waters meant for Mahabubnagar district.

Listing out several issues, he asked about the promises like double bed room houses, job notifications, recruitment of teachers and unemployment allowance.