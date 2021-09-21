‘Revanth damaging Telangana’s reputation’

The Telangana Rasthtra Samithi (TRS) has asked Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy to ensure that his leader Rahul Gandhi responds to the challenge thrown by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on both of them taking the drug analysis test at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In continuation of the ongoing war of words between KTR and Mr. Reddy, TRS MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, Guvvala Balraj and Gadari Kishore said that it had become a habit of sorts to criticise KTR for gaining cheap publicity. Mr. Jeevan Reddy said while KTR was the brand ambassador for development, the Congress leader was an ambassador for cheating.

He challenged Mr. Revanth Reddy to meet the DGP if he had any evidence for an inquiry rather than making ridiculous allegations. He said Congress leader should take Mr. Rahul Gandhi to the pubs in Mumbai where the Congress was part of the government and in Punjab that was besieged with drug menace.

Mr. Balraj warned that the TRS would change its tact in dealing with Congress leaders if they continued to target KTR, and react in similar abusive manner. He charged the Congress chief with trying to damage the image of Telangana.