Revanth challenges KTR to debate

Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that BJP and the TRS had colluded to stop Dalit Bandhu scheme and it would remain a mirage once the bypoll was over. Mr. Reddy said the Election Commission was forced to stop the schemeand this was planned by both TRS and BJP to stop the scheme forever. He said when Rythu Bandhu could be implemented during the election time why was Dalit Bandhu stopped and why were BJP and TRS leaders not meeting the Election Commission for restoration of the scheme, he asked.

The Congress chief wanted to know why officials were seeking Detailed Project Report (DPR) after the money was deposited in the accounts of Dalit families. The accounts were frozen in the name of elections and the scheme will not take off after the elections, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy challenged Minister K.T. Rama Rao to a debate on his political journey from an MPTC to Lok Sabha member.

On the ‘unsavoury’ remarks by the Minister against him Mr. Reddy asked what was his locus standi.

“I have won as an MPTC, MLC, MLA and also as an MP and KTR, despite being a Minister, could not get his sister Kavitha elected from Nizamabad,” he said. “And he has the gall to comment on my political journey.”

He said Congress would go to people with the call that they had given an opportunity to the BJP in Dubbaka and to the TRS in Nagarjunasagar. This time they should support the Congress.