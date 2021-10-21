Revanth campaign from tomorrow

Hyderabad

21 October 2021 22:52 IST

‘Give at least one vote in family to Cong.’

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will campaign in support of the Congress candidate in Huzurabad, Balmuri Venkat, for two days on October 23 and 24 covering several mandals.

His first public show will be at Veenavanka at 3 pm on October 23 followed by at Jammikunta at 5 pm.

On the second day he will campaign in Ellandakunta village and Kamalapur in the evening. His road show will cover Keshavapatnam, Molangur, Amudala Palli, Kachapur, Kalavala, Veenavanka, Narsingapur, Valbhapur, Jaggaiah pally and Jammikunta on the first day.

On the second day it will cover Ellanthakunta, Malyala, Marripelligudem, Vangapally and Kamlapur.

Earlier in a Zoom meeting with party leaders, he asked them to send a message to the voters that they had given ticket to a youngster who had been fighting against the KCR government sincerely despite several cases booked against him for raising youngsters issues.

He said focus of the campaign should be “Give at least one vote from the family to the Congress,” and this message should be taken to every household in the constituency explaining why they should vote for the party.

He said the TRS-BJP nexus in stopping Dalit Bandhu would be widely spread and how the two parties were murdering democracy alluring voters with crores of rupees.