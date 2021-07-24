24 July 2021 23:55 IST

Revanth calls on NSUI president

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, called on State NSUI president Venkat Balmoor, who suffered a fracture in clashes with the police during the Congress party’s protest against hacking of phones. Mr. Reddy accused the police of high-handedness in suppressing Congress programmes and demanded action against policemen involved in the incident. TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and working president Anjan Kumar Yadav accompanied him.

