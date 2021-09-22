Revanth calls for ‘Aakhri Poratam’

Hyderabad

22 September 2021 20:53 IST

Oppn. parties hold ‘Maha Dharna’ against polices of BJP-TRS govts

The Maha Dharna of the Congress-led opposition parties at Indira Park against the State and Central governments called for ousting them in the next elections to put an end to corrupt and anti-people governments.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy called people for ‘Aakhri Poratam’ (final struggle) to ensure Telangana was saved from the clutches of the KCR family and ensure a state that guaranteed transparency, social justice and self-rule.

He said although the geographical Telangana had been achieved, people of Telangana did not get social justice and self-rule. He reminded how the Congress-led UPA Government introduced the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to grant cultivation rights to tribals. However, the TRS Government was cancelling those pattas and such lands were illegally being acquired in the name of Haritha Haram or projects like Mallannasagar or Pharma City.

Mr. Revanth Reddy slammed Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they had remained mute spectators to the irregularities, corruption, scams and misrule of the KCR government. By being silent, they had become equal partners in the crime.

The Congress chief said that agitation programmes would be held on October 5 with regard to podu lands in the 400 km connecting corridor. A ‘Podu Rasta Roko’ from Adilabad to Aswaraopet would be organised and he would participate in the protest in Bhadradri.

Yechuri targets Modi

CPI (M) secretary Sitaram Yechury said the country was living in fear with Prime Minister Modi destroying all the institutions and opposition parties were coming together to save the country. He said the selling spree of this government should be stopped with opposition unity. The foreign visits of Modi had some hidden agenda and every time he went out there was a fear of something in India being sold off.

Mr. Narayana of CPI alleged that KCR and Modi were on the same page and they had to be defeated. Mr. Tammineni Veerabhadram of CPI(M) asked people to ensure that the Bharat Bandh on September 27 was a success to send a strong message to the governments.

Accusing KCR of destroying Telangana, M. Kodandaram of TJS said that the Dharani portal was a big scam and the government had not included lakhs of acres in it to snatch the lands of poor. He demanded the tribals be given pattas over podu lands.

Mr Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mr Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy (TTDP), Mr Julakanti Ranga Reddy and Mr Nagam Janardhan Reddy spoke.