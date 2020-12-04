Revanth blames media for poor show

‘However, party increased its vote share’

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy blamed the media for deliberately sidelining the Congress, accusing the media outlets of falling to the ‘packages’ given by the TRS and the BJP.

At a press conference, he said during the entire election campaign, the Congress was ignored and the media tried to project the elections as a fight between the BJP and the TRS and this was done for obvious reasons. The fourth estate failed to question the government and give space to the opposition parties that were agitating against the government and its policies since time, he said.

Mr. Reddy, whose party could secure just two seats and that too in his Malkajgiri constituency, said despite the not so encouraging performance, the party improved its vote share compared to the previous GHMC elections when it also won two seats. He said the BJP could increase its vote share only marginally from the previous elections when it contested in association the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). While Congress contested alone and garnered more than 10% in the last elections, he said.

The Malkajgiri MP alleged that crores of money was spent by both the TRS and the BJP, while Congress could fight only with the support of its committed cadre. Instead of appreciating our effort, it is unfortunate that the media is projecting as if we are finished. Congress party can never be finished, he said adding that its cadre is its strength.