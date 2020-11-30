Revanth blames KCR for BJP’s rise in TS

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy at a press meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Sunday.

Hyderabad

30 November 2020 00:11 IST

‘He weakened other parties to favour his son and thus gave scope to BJP’

Telangana Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the “rising aspirations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by weakening Congress with unconstitutional measures and Telangana will be forced to pay a price for it”.

“You have merged 12 Congress MLAs against all moral and legal norms apart from encouraging defections at the village level, just to ensure your son K.T. Rama Rao doesn’t face strong opposition. BJP is now using that space to target the TRS itself,” he said speaking to reporters along with AICC Secretary Madhu Yashki Goud.

“If you sleep with a snake, it is bound to bite you one day and the TRS is facing a similar situation now,” the Malkajgiri MP said. “Unfortunately, for all the illegal activities of KCR, Telangana will suffer,” he said, adding that Congress, however, would fight back to ensure communal peace and brotherhood.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy also saw a deliberate attempt by the TRS and BJP of relegating the development narrative in the campaign and bringing communal politics and polarisation to the forth. “TRS wants to escape from its failures and BJP has no answers for its contribution to Telangana, and both are good at diverting the issues,” he claimed.

He wanted to know why the BJP leaders were desperate to visit Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar if it was not for elections.

Arguing that TRS has failed to contribute for the city’s development, he reminded that all the historic constructions of the city were built by the Nizams while the modern day facilities like ORR, Metro Rail, Airport, IT parks and Godavari and Krishna water projects were the contribution of the Congress.

The TRS ran away from the development plank to take refuge under attacking the BJP’s communal plank, he said, arguing that none of the promises it made in 2016 manifesto were fulfilled. “I want to ask KTR where are the one lakh double bedroom houses promised, super speciality hospitals around the city and the six-lane roads along the Musi river? KTR as a Municipal Minister did not take a delegation to the Chief Minister even once on these issues. How can he now seek votes?” he asked. “Now the manifesto has been taken out of TRS website.”

“The claims of spending ₹76,000 crore for Hyderabad is nothing but hollow. With such kind of money, a new capital could have been created,” the Congress leader claimed. “Failures of TRS are many and it was exposed during the corona times when people were left to their fate and the government was silent as private hospitals looted the common man capitalising on the fears.”

The Congress MP also said TRS failed utterly in helping people during the floods and the Chief Minister confined himself to Pragathi Bhavan. The flood assistance of ₹10,000 was done with elections on mind and in that too, about ₹250 crore was swindled by the TRS leaders, he alleged.

He also ridiculed the BJP’s request to give them one opportunity saying people had given them two opportunities in 2014 and 2019 but Hyderabad didn’t get anything. “You have ₹20 lakh crore budget at the Centre but failed to contribute anything. How can you transform the city with just ₹12,000 crore budget of the GHMC,” he asked.

Mr. Revanth said that Congress had every right to seek votes given its contribution to the city. “We left GHMC with ₹16,000 crore funds and ₹700 crore deposits. Now, it is burdened with loans due to KTR’s inefficiency,” he said.