Revanth barred from visiting Gandhi Hospital

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Member of Parliament from Malakjgiri constituency, Revanth Reddy, on Sunday was stopped from distributing food for the poor at Begumpet in Hyderabad. The Malkajgiri MP started a free meal service and within a day he started the service he was stopped by the city police. Photos by Arrangement

Hyderabad

16 May 2021 23:17 IST

‘It is unfortunate that even relief work is blocked with political intentions’

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy, who was on his way to Gandhi Hospital to oversee the free food distribution started by him for attendants of patients and staff, was stopped by the police at Begumpet on Sunday morning.

Police refused permission to him to go towards Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad citing lockdown norms. An infuriated Revanth Reddy questioned the rationale behind stopping an elected Parliament member who was visiting people in need during COVID times.

A police team surrounded his vehicle and the officers repeatedly told him that he would not be allowed to Gandhi Hospital and there were orders from their higher-ups. The MP asked for any written orders but the police officers remained silent. The agitated MP also spoke to a senior officer on phone but in vain.

Mr. Reddy asked whether the lockdown norms apply only on him when hundreds of people were on the roads. “As an elected representative, it is my responsibility as well to reach out to people in need in my constituency when people call for assistance,” he argued.

He recently started the free meal distribution programme for a thousand people everyday, particularly aimed at attendants of patients admitted in Gandhi Hospital and also doctors, nurses and other medical staff attending to them.

He later issued a statement alleging that police officers were under instructions from TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao not to allow the free meal distribution started by him as it was exposing the government’s failure in providing food to people stranded at hospitals.

He said it was unfortunate that even relief work was being blocked with political intentions. Instead of concentrating on politics, the government should focus on providing relief to corona affected patients and their families in agony.