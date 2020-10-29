Kishan Reddy inaugurates revamped RPO

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 23:10 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has called upon all other States to emulate Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in adopting the latest technologies to fast-track the passport verification process through the police department.

Inaugurating the revamped Regional Passport Office (RPO)-Hyderabad virtually from New Delhi along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidheeran, the Minister pointed out that police verification was a critical element of the passport issuance process.

The External Affairs and Home Affairs Ministries had been encouraging State police departments to quicken the verification and in this TS and AP had "consistently performed" setting examples for others to follow. "Delhi police has also recently decided to use the mPassport Police App”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Passport rules and application processes have been drastically simplified and access has also expanded rapidly. From 90 odd passport centres in 2016, it has been increased to 507 centres with the successful roll out of post office passport seva kendras. Passport has become an essential travel document and symbol of identity and economic empowerment, he said.

Earlier, people had to travel all the way to the RPO as it was the only centre for the entire State with no online appointments. "People had to come in the morning and wait for long hours just to enter the office. The system was opaque and the building itself hardly resembled a central government office with poor public amenities" he observed.

But, now under the guidance of Mr. Muraleedharan, RPO-Hyderabad has upgraded infrastructure with better public facilities with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) completing the work despite COVID-19 restrictions. “With better infrastructure and accessibility, people can avail passport and other services in a comfortable environment”, he said.

There are 92 passport service centers across the country running in addition to the old passport offices with five passport service centers in TS. Apart from these, passport service centers have also been opened in about 308 post offices including 14 in TS, added the Minister. TS Home Minister Mohd Mohamood Ali, MP Revanth Reddy, MLA G. Sayanna and senior officials were present on the occasion.