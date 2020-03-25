Hyderabad

Returnee booked for violating home quarantine

The 20-year-old youth was found moving in the city with parents

A 20-year-old foreign returnee was booked by Madhapur police of Cyberabad on Tuesday for violation of the mandatory home quarantine rule.

He returned from Australia five days ago and was prescribed self-quarantine by the health department officials.

According to police, he was caught with his parents during a vehicle check at Cyber Tower junction, after which they noticed a home quarantine stamp on his hand.

He returned to Hyderabad on March 19, and instead of following home quarantine for 14 days, he was found moving out violating the norms prescribed by the Health Department, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

“As he was also found sick and coughing, suspecting it to be COVID-19 infection, we shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for further tests. Presently, he is in the isolation ward,” he said.

Mr. Sajjanar said that if he was tested positive, his family members would also be called for medical tests and now, they have been asked for strict adherence to home quarantine norms.

