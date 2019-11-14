Return of the native oustees

Coping with change, especially in middle age is difficult. More so when one has to go and live in a new place, leaving the comfort of the familiar.

Kotha Narasimha Reddy is in his 40s and a high school pass-out. He was born in the village and lived there till 2018. Though he travelled to Hyderabad many times, it was only as a visitor.

About a year ago, Mr. Reddy had decided to migrate to Hyderabad for two reasons. One, his village was going to submerge under the Kondapochamma reservoir for which construction was almost complete and their exit was certain. Two, his daughter Samyuktha got a seat in an engineering college, and his son Abhilash Reddy into Intermediate.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy had sold about six acres of his land to the government at ₹ 12 lakh per acre getting ₹ 72 lakh, and his house for ₹ 30 lakh.

With it he had purchased about three acres of land near Gauraram at ₹ 23 lakh per acre.

In his new-found situation Mr. Reddy wanted to take a chance and make a new beginning So, he moved to Pirzadaguda near Uppal area and rented a small house for ₹ 6,000 per month and shifted his family.

Later, he got a job in the transport wing of a school at ₹ 10,000 per month salary. But it was insufficient to meet the family needs. The other problem he had faced in the city was: there was no one to say even ‘Hello’ to him, leave alone coming to his rescue when needed. Slowly, his savings left after purchasing land at Gauraram began to dwindle as he began dipping into them to meet family expenses. After six months Mr. Reddy realised that the city was not for him as he could not survive with meagre earnings. Result? He decided to head back to his native village.

“A few months ago I had returned to the village and purchased a buffalo. Now, I am planning for a few more. We cannot live and survive in the city. It’s not possible to migrate at this age. Same is the condition of many who were being forced to leave the village for good,” Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

Locals say there are about 10 people like Mr. Reddy.