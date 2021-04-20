Retd. police officer pens memoir

Hyderabad

Nenu Santa Kuda... Okka Jeevana Katha, the Telugu memoir of retired Superintendent of Police Chilukuri Rama Umamaheswara Sarma was launched here on Tuesday.

In his book, Mr Sarma, who entered the force as SI in 1985, rose to the rank of Superintendent of Police and retired in May 2019, essayed his journey from a lower middle-class background to serving the State in various positions, including in naxal-affected North Telangana in the 1990s, when Maoist conflict was at its peak and in Anti-Corruption Bureau and at Tirumala.

Mr. Sarma was widely seen in the news in September 2018 when as DCP Malkajgiri, he was seen on the same field as his daughter Sindhu Sarma, an IPS officer, both supervising the security arrangements for Pragathi Nivedana Sabha, a public meeting by Chief Minister K. Chandrasehkar Rao at Kongara Kalan.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the book charts the ‘undocumented’ ground reality of how police officers must endure exchange of fire in naxal-affected areas, and the tactical steps they must take to navigate the rural and forest lands in pursuit of Maoists. In his memoir, Mr. Sarma, an amateur farmer, wrote about role clarity of police officers in the changing scenarios, people-friendly policing, freedom of police officers, which is imaginative these days, and bringing up a successful family.

“It (the book) is a celebration of life and job, in which my wife, Santa, has been my major support all these years. To honour her place in my life, we launched the book on her birthday today,” he said.