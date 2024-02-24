Retired police constable volunteers to donate one month’s pension to the Telangana government

February 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KHAMMAM

A retired armed reserve police constable from Khammam has volunteered to donate his one month’s pension to the State government in view of what he terms the “grim financial position” of the State.

Speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday, Ghulam Jafar (78) said he has conveyed his decision to the district authorities to donate February’s pension of ₹20,000 to the State treasury.

“I am deeply moved by the poor financial condition of the State and volunteered to contribute my mite to help the State government tide over the financial crunch,” he said, calling upon all sections of people to make voluntary contributions to improve the State’s financial condition.