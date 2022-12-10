Retired judge awarded Ph.D for thesis on encounter deaths

December 10, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

Retired District Judge Mangari Rajender has been awarded Ph.D by Osmania University (OU) for his thesis on ‘A critical study of law relating to police power vis-a-vis rule of law with special reference to encounter deaths on constitutional governance’.

The thesis was done under the supervision of N. Venkateshwarlu of the OU’s University College of Law, a press release said.

Mr. Rajender, who hails from vemulawada, is a well-known writer who has written extensively on legal issues. He also published several books on human rights. Some of his well-known books include FIR, Human Rights, Rights of Prisoners and Notes on Evidence Act.