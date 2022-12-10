Retired judge awarded Ph.D for thesis on encounter deaths

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Retired District Judge Mangari Rajender has been awarded Ph.D by Osmania University (OU) for his thesis on ‘A critical study of law relating to police power vis-a-vis rule of law with special reference to encounter deaths on constitutional governance’.

The thesis was done under the supervision of N. Venkateshwarlu of the OU’s University College of Law, a press release said.

Mr. Rajender, who hails from vemulawada, is a well-known writer who has written extensively on legal issues. He also published several books on human rights. Some of his well-known books include FIR, Human Rights, Rights of Prisoners and Notes on Evidence Act.

