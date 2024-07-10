ADVERTISEMENT

Retired IAS officer’s house burgled, valuables worth ₹1 crore missing

Published - July 10, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars decamped with valuables from a retired IAS officer’s residence in Narsingi last week. The issue came to the notice of the resident Ravi Babu on Tuesday morning after which a case was booked under the sections 331(2) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

According to the officials, one kilogram gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore has been reported to be missing from the residence. “The owners left their residence on July 3 and noticed the jewellery missing on Tuesday morning. A case has been booked and investigation is underway,” the official said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US