Retired IAS officer’s house burgled, valuables worth ₹1 crore missing

Published - July 10, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified burglars decamped with valuables from a retired IAS officer’s residence in Narsingi last week. The issue came to the notice of the resident Ravi Babu on Tuesday morning after which a case was booked under the sections 331(2) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

According to the officials, one kilogram gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore has been reported to be missing from the residence. “The owners left their residence on July 3 and noticed the jewellery missing on Tuesday morning. A case has been booked and investigation is underway,” the official said.  

