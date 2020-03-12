Retired employees want a say in new Revenue Act

Telangana State Retired Revenue Employees Welfare Association has urged the State government to consult the members over its proposal to amend the existing Revenue Act and introduce the new Revenue Code.

The core committee of Association met here under the chairmanship of K. Lakshmaiah and resolved that the government should not take any hasty decision without consulting the experienced retired Revenue employees as there were many issues related to tenancy, Inam, assigned, endowment , land ceiling and Bhoodan lands. Several cases were pending in the courts. Thus government should set up Revenue Tribunals first for resolving them.

Even the issues related to pattadar passbooks uploaded in ‘Dharani’ website were not resolved. At least 15 per cent of people were still awaiting resolution of disputed data in their passbooks.

The committee said that as the State government had taken up land record updation programme without taking up re-survey of lands that had not been taken up for the last 75 years. Thus the same land issues and disputes continued to persist. It also said the proposal of the government to do away with government surveyors and give licences to private surveyors was not justifiable. It was not proper to do away with the surveyors set-up in the government because of some erring persons. Instead action should be taken against the corrupt by gathering data related to them.

The committee said they had been reading in newspapers that the government proposed to bring the existing 145 land related laws under the Revenue Code but it was not clear who were examining them and what was their competence. Government should examine all the above issues and take decisions that would be fair and acceptable to the general public.