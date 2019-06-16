Retired doctors see a ray of hope

Health Minister E. Rajender 's announcement regarding hike in retirement age has filled retired doctors with feeble hope that it will be implemented from May 2018, when the State Cabinet has took decision. The senior doctors from various specialisations who retired from last year said that they are going to meet the Minister with the request on Sunday morning.

"If the decision is implemented in retrospective from May 2018, hundreds of senior doctors who are experts in their specialisations can be re-absorbed into government hospitals which will improve quality of medical services and teaching medical students," said a senior doctor who retired last year.