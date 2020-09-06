Retired Army doctor stabs husband to death

A retired Army doctor, said to be an alcoholic, allegedly killed her husband at Bandlaguda of Rajendra Nagar on Saturday night. The victim, Vishal Dewan (42), was a former Army captain. He retired 10 years ago.
As per police report, Lieutenant Colonel (retd.) Dr. Sabina Roshan (50), who retired from service four years ago, was having frequent altercations with her husband over financial assistance and other family issues. Dr. Sabina has a daughter out of her first marriage. When she married the Armyman, they had a son. “The couple were frequently arguing and on many occasions, they thrashed each other very badly. Last month, when they physically assaulted each other, Dr. Sabina’s spinal disc got injured and the victim was not taking her to the hospital,” Rajendra Nagar Inspector G. Suresh said, adding that Dr. Sabina was addicted to liquor and was a chain smoker as well.
“Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, she consumed a lot of liquor and picked up a heated argument with Vishal. The quarrel continued for more than an hour,” Mr. Suresh said. Around 10.30 p.m., when he was going to the children’s bedroom, Dr. Sabina followed him and stabbed him in the chest with a meat chopper, Mr. Suresh said. “Two children, who were witness to the offence, called the neighbours. Vishal was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the officer said. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Dr. Sabina, who was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
