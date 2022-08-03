Hyderabad

‘Rethinking Tourism’ awards on Sept.27

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 00:18 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:18 IST

This World Tourism Day, on September 27, the department of Tourism will present awards in different categories, with the theme ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

The Telangana State Tourism Awards will be given to all segments of travel industry that are either recognised by the State or Centre, travel agents, tour operators, classified hotels, restaurants, and independent hotels. These awards will recorgise contributions made to the growth of the State’s tourism sector.

Some of the categories in which awards will be presented are Excellence in Writing, Best Film on Telangana Tourism and Heritage, Classified Hotels, Best Restaurant, Best Tourism Guide, and Best Civic Management of a Tourist Destination.

One can check guidelines to apply for the awards at www.telanganatourism.gov.in and at regional offices.

