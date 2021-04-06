Hyderabad

Retd. police officer’s son held for assaulting soda vendor

A retired Additional Superintendent of Police’s son and his friend were booked by the KPHB Colony police of Cyberabad limits for assaulting a push cart soda vendor under the influence of alcohol.

The accused are Gorri Arun Kumar (32), a doctor from IAS IPS Colony, Banjara Hills, and Meka Srinivas Yadav, 35, a techie from Habsiguda.

Dr. Arun’s father Mallaiah Yadav retired with the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

Arun’s private car had a police siren.

On Sunday evening at around 6 p.m., the accused stopped their car near a soda push cart and they asked the vendor to give water to mix it in liquor.

When refused, the duo picked up a quarrel with the vendor and damaged his push cart, manhandled him and warned him of dire consequences, the police said.

When subjected to the breath analyser test, Dr Arun’s blood alcohol concentration was 169mg/100 ml, while Srinivas’s BAC was 342mg/100 ml.

Based on the complaint lodged by the soda vendor, a case was registered and notices under Section 41 (1) (A) of Cr.PC, were issued to the accused.

