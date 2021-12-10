Cement prices drop

HYDERABAD

10 December 2021 18:38 IST

‘Retailers unable to identify reasons for slump in demand’

Last one week has seen a drop of ₹40 to ₹50 per 50 kg bag of cement across all brands in retail market owing to lower demand.

While the dealers themselves were not sure why the demand fell, the cement companies expressed concern that the cost pressure on them mounted due to escalating coal and fuel prices.

According to Mr. M. Ravinder Reddy, Director, Bharati Cement, the drop in retail prices might be a temporary phase as the movement of stocks had come to a standstill due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala last month. As a result, the volume of offtake from plants fell drastically.

Telangana was regarded as a surplus State in cement production with over fifty brands of cement manufactured at as many plants finding market in all parts of the country. The average consumption of cement in Hyderabad and surrounding areas was three lakh tonnes per month but the last one month had seen demanding going down to two lakh tonnes.

A dealer V. Suresh said the retailers were unable to identify reasons for slump in demand but one of them could be indifference of individuals constructing houses. They apparently waited for prices of ancillary construction material like steel and sand to come down.

As the demand was not picking up, Mr. Suresh said they too slashed prices though there was no difference in their purchase price.

The dealers vied with each other in reducing prices after the trend set in. Mr. Suresh expected a course correction in prices next month.