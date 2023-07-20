Retail chain inks MoU with TASK, retailers body for skill development

July 20, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Retail chain Ratnadeep has entered into an MoU with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) for launching a centre of excellence to provide comprehensive skill development opportunities for young aspirants in the retail industry.

It plans to set up Ratnadeep Retail CoE that will serve as a hub for training, skill enhancement and knowledge dissemination for catering to the evolving needs of the retail sector. The MoU was signed here on the occasion of World Youth Skill Day recently in the presence of Minister for Labour and Employment Malla Reddy and senior officials, including Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“This collaboration solidifies our commitment to providing valuable skills training in the retail industry. Our goal is to skill 10,000 individuals within one year, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge,” said Yash Agarwal, Executive Director of Ratnadeep.

